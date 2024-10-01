Invest in dedicated jamming room in Itanagar

Editor,

This is to highlight the pressing need for a dedicated jamming room in Itanagar, where individuals or bands can rent space by the hour to rehearse for performances or practice their music. The city’s music community faces significant challenges due to the lack of proper rehearsal spaces, and a solution is urgently required.

A common misconception is that recording studios can serve as jamming or rehearsal rooms. However, it’s crucial to understand the significant differences between the two. Recording studios are designed specifically for song recording and music editing, featuring small booths for vocalists and separate rooms for sound engineers or music directors to edit and mix. These spaces are highly specialized and not intended for extended band rehearsals or vocal practice sessions. Moreover, when a customer needs to record or edit a song, priority is typically given to music editing, which is the primary purpose of the studio.

In contrast, jamming rooms are meant to accommodate full-band practice or solo rehearsals. Practicing in a confined recording studio, with its sensitive equipment and limited space, is not ideal for musicians looking to deliver powerful vocal performances or play instruments comfortably. Individuals who wish to practice vocals at home often face challenges, as the noise may disturb neighbors or family members especially, in residential areas. What Itanagar truly needs is a dedicated, soundproof jamming room or small hall where musicians-whether solo artists or bands-can practice freely, without the restrictions of home environments or the technical limitations of a recording studio. Such a space would allow vocalists to rehearse comfortably and ensure bands have the room to perfect their performances without concerns about causing disturbances. As the library business begins to grow in Itanagar, I urge affluent entrepreneurs and business owners in the area to consider investing in this much-needed facility.

XYZ