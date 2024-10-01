Risk of GLOF from Jerjang Lake low: DDMA team

TAWANG, 30 Sep: The risk of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) from the Jerjang Lake in Tawang district appears to be low.

This was stated by a five-member team, which conducted a preliminary study of the lake and its potential for GLOF on 29 September.

The team constituted by Tawang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted assessments along with the collection of rock and soil samples.

They spent around two hours studying the lake’s characteristics, including its depth, volume, the width of the discharge channel, flow velocity, slope from the lake outlet, embankment width and water turbidity.

It was observed by the team that in the event of a GLOF from Jerjang Lake, areas such as Brokenthang, Zemithang Gorsam, Baptengkhang and Namtsering along with Army and SSB, ITBP camps etc, near Namka (Chu) could be severely impacted due to the high velocity of the water flow.

The time it would take for floodwaters and debris to reach these areas is estimated to be very short due to high velocity of the flow of the discharge water.

“However, as of the current assessment, the risk of a GLOF event from Jerjang Lake appears to be low. The embankment is natural with a thickness ranging from 30 to 40 meters, and the distance from the lake’s outlet to the nearest gradient is approximately 100 meters,” they said.

The team, comprising Zemithang circle officer D. Mara, DDM deputy director D. Khandu, SDE CWC Jitendra Kadwa, WRD AE N. Likha and trek leader-cum-photography expert Jambey Dondu completed the expedition and returned to Dhaula camp the same day. (DIPRO)