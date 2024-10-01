U.S. Mission releases new appointments to meet visa demand

NEW DELHI, 30 Sep: The U.S. Mission to India opened an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travelers, including tourists, skilled workers and students. The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the U.S-India relationship, a press statement added.

The U.S. Mission to India has already surpassed one million non-immigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year.

More than 1.2 million Indians have traveled to the United States to date in 2024, a 35 percent increase over the same period in 2023. At least six million Indians already have a non-immigrant visa to visit the United States, and each day, the Mission issues thousands more.