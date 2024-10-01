Month-long Nutrition Month observance concludes

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The month-long observance of the Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month), 2024 concluded in Papum Pare and various other districts on Monday.

In Papum Pare, the women and child development department (WCD) felicitated the best performing CDPOs, supervisors, anganwadi workers and helpers in a function held in the DC’s conference hall here.

Papum Pare deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen called for inter-sectoral coordination for successful implementation of welfare schemes under the WCD department.

Lauding the efforts of the anganwadi workers and helpers, the DC hailed them as the backbone of grassroots health and nutrition programs.

“Their continuous engagement with communities, families and children ensures the effective delivery of services. Their roles in bridging the gap between government initiatives and the rural population make them essential to the success of schemes, like the Poshan Abhiyaan,” he added.

ICDS DD Jaya Taba highlighted the month-long activities under Poshan Maah, which included intensified door-to-door awareness campaigns, tree plantation drives, cleanliness activities, walkathon etc.

The field functionaries also shared their experiences of the intensified month-long awareness campaign.

The National Nutrition Month celebration in East Kameng district also concluded on Monday with a recipe competition among the five ICDS projects in the district at the CDPO office in Seppa.

On the occasion, the best-performing anganwadi workers during the Nutrition Month were honoured. The winner of the recipe competition was also provided certificate and cash prize.

This celebration highlighted the importance of nutrition and community involvement in fostering a healthier future for children.

In East Siang, the ICDS Cell of the WCD department organised a tree plantation programme at Napit AWC Poshan Garden to mark the conclusion of the month-long celebration.

ICDS DD Machi Gao inaugurated a nutrition garden of Napit I and II Anganwadi Centre and planted fruit saplings along with HoDs of stakeholder departments.

Gao highlighted the various activities carried out throughout the month in all the anganwadi centres to promote health and nutrition of the community, children and women.

“Recipe competitions, tree plantation for green and clean anganwadi centres & ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, growth monitoring of child, village health sensitization, Poshan bhi Padhai bhi, complementary feeding, overall nutrition awareness for holistic nourishment etc, were organised throughout the Nutrition Month,” Gao said. (DIPROS)