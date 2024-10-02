11 donors’ orgs honoured on Nat’l Voluntary Blood Donation Day

PASIGHAT, 1 Oct: The State Blood Transfusion Service (SBTC), in association with Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district observed the state-level National Voluntary Blood Donation Day by honouring 11 donors’ NGOs/organisations at the College of Horticulture &Forestry (CHF) here on Tuesday.

The NGOs/organisations felicitated were the Adi Baptist Union, Pasighat; the NSS unit of the Jawaharlal Nehru College Students’ Union; the Christian Baptist Church, Hapoli; the NSS unit of Saint Claret College, Ziro; the women’s cell of the Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki; the Galo Baptist Church, Aalo; the Ubo Bango Students’ Union, Aalo; the youth wing of the Siang, Shi-Yomi, West and Upper Saing Christian Revival Church; the TRIHMS MBBS Students’ Union, Naharlagun; the Nyishi Baptist Church Council, Naharlagun; and the Students for Seva (SFS), Tezu.

Attending the programme, MLA Tapi Darang exhorted healthy adults, especially youths, to come forward in large numbers and to regularly donate blood to tide over the scarcity of blood in the blood centres.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu highlighted the importance of blood in modern-day healthcare service and spoke about the importance of voluntary blood donation.

Earlier, SBTC Deputy Director Dr Joram Khopey gave a presentation on the current scenario of blood transfusion service in Arunachal Pradesh.

Prof Hari Loyi, a member of voluntary blood organisation AYANG, highlighted the works of the organisation in the field of voluntary blood donation.

The programme also included cultural items laced with messages pertaining to voluntary blood donation presented by the students of the CHF.

A voluntary blood donation camp was also organised in the premises of the CHF to mark the day. Thirty-eight units of blood were collected during the camp. The donors included jawans from the Sigar-based military station, personnel from the state police and the GREF, NSS volunteers, students from nearby colleges, university and schools, and volunteers of AYANG.

East Siang ZPC Olen Taggu, SP Sachin Kr Singhal, and Sigar Military Station Deputy Commandant Samir S Bedarkar also attended the programme.

The day was also observed in all other 13 district-level blood centres across the state by organising voluntary blood donation camps. (With input from DIPRO)