Demo prog on beans’ cultivation

PASIGHAT, 1 Oct: Forty-five farmers from Mebo village and 43 BSc horticulture students of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district participated in a ‘Field day on demonstration of production technology of Job’s tears and adzuki beans in Arunachal Pradesh and input distribution under TSP & NEH component’,organised by the CHF on Tuesday.

During the programme, CHF Dean Dr DK Pandeypresented a detailed introduction of the beans “and their benefits for sustainable soil health management under potential crops for hill farmers of Arunachal Pradesh,” while Prof BR Phukan, Prof A Herojit and Dr SM Hussain delivered lectures on the importance of growing Job’s tears and adzuki beans in the foothills of Arunachal and their pharmaceutical and health benefits, and Drs Dinesh Kumar and Ajaykumara KM spoke on diseases and pest management, stressing on organic pest management practices.

Earlier, Prof P Debnath highlighted “scientific cultivation of the package of practices of different potential crops in Arunachal,” and Dr AS Barman highlighted the post-harvest management of different nutritionally rich, underutilised crops.

Dr Rajib Das also spoke.

Besides the field demonstration programme, 45 knapsack sprayers and 45 spades were distributed among the farmers.