Fire devours 1 house, damages 7 others in Komkar Rasing

YINGKIONG 1 Oct: The house of one Otum Boko in Komkar Rasing village in Geku subdivision in Upper Siang district was reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at around 10:30 pm on 30 September.

Six other houses, belonging to Okeng Siram, Kancha Tamang, Osor Boko, Sung Boko, Kabom Siram, and Oyut Siram, and the office of a self-help group were partially damaged in the fire.

An electric short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. However, there was no report of casualties.

Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang visited the spot to take stock of the situation and interacted with the affected families.

The DC provided Rs 5,000 each to the affected families as immediate relief. He directed the administrative officer concerned to assess the properties lost or damaged in the fire and submit the report for financial compensation as per the SDRF guidelines. (DIPRO)