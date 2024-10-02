Drug peddler arrested, heroin seized

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Oct: The Naharlagun police arrested an interstate drug peddler, identified as Binod Sharma (28), a resident of Harmoti, Assam, and seized approximately 12.6 grams of heroin from his possession.

On 30 September, acting on reliable information, a police team led by Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, raided a location in Dokum Colony here. During the operation, two youths under the influence of drugs were detained.

“Upon interrogation, the drug addicts revealed that Sharma was their supplier. Acting on this information, a well-coordinated raid was conducted in Harmoti, with the assistance of the Assam Police. The operation led to the arrest of Sharma and the seizure of approximately 12.6 grams of heroin along with his I20 vehicle,” the police informed in a release.

The drug addicts have been sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment, while a criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Naharlagun police station against Sharma, the release said.