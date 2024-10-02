Guv extends Gandhi Jayanti greetings

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, and expressed hope that the occasion would inspire all to embrace the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth, non-violence, and peace.

“The ideals Gandhi ji championed remain profoundly relevant today. His principles of truth, non-violence, and peace transcend time and continue to guide us towards a better future. Gandhi’s vision for our nation, and his aspirations for a harmonious society, is as important now as ever,” Parnaik said.

“On this special occasion, let us pledge to follow the path of truth and non-violence, dedicating ourselves to achieving universal goodwill, tolerance, and harmony,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)