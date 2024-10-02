Training in mgmt of emergency operation centre underway

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: A three-day training programme on ‘Management of emergency operation centre and business continuity plan aftermath of disaster’ was inaugurated at the SIRD here on Tuesday by Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu, in the presence of Disaster Management Director Komkar Dulom.

The training programme, for district disaster management officers (DDMO), dealing assistants(DM), and members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), is being conducted by the disaster management department, in association with resource persons from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the UNICEF.

Seventy-five participants from all the districts of the state are attending the training, which has ASDMAState Programme Officer (Response & Recovery) Dr Kripaljyoti Mazumdar, UNICEF senior consultant Mukunda Upadhaya, UNICEF Programme Specialist(Risk & Resilience) Anand Prokash Kamoo, and senior Velocity senior project manager Nitin Srivastava as resource persons.

In his inaugural address, Salu informed that “the disaster management systems across countries are updated at regular intervals and such trainings are helpful in updating knowledge on disaster management.”

He highlighted that Assam and Arunachal have a symbiotic relationship, not only in the field of culture but also in the field of disaster management.

“Any disaster in Assam directly affects the communities in Arunachal Pradesh in terms of road communication, whereas events like heavy rainfallsin Arunachal Pradesh affect Assam by flooding. Therefore, better cooperation between the two states will be crucial in disaster management,” he said, and requested all the participants to be attentive during the whole training programme.

Earlier, Dulom informed that the training is being organised “in compliance with the observation from NDMA Major General Sudhir Bahl during the last mock exercise held in November 2023, where he had emphasised on the importance of organising training on management of emergency operation centre and business continuity in the state.”

Dr Mazumdar informed that the training course will cover a range of topics, such as overview of disaster management, disaster management cycle, incident response system, management of EOCs, business continuity, post-disaster needs assessment and other group activities, etc.