SHS campaign: ‘Mega health melas’ held across state

YUPIA/SAGALEE/KIMIN, 1 Oct: A series of ‘mega health melas’ were organised across the state on Tuesday as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) campaign.

In Papum Pare, the District Health Society organised a health camp at the Monday Market in Doimukh, which was inaugurated by Doimukh MLA NabamVivek, in the presence of DC Jiken Bomjen, DMO Dr Rina Ronya, and others.

The MLA emphasised the importance of healthcare accessibility, particularly for underprivileged sections of the society and the remote areas.

“Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right and initiatives like these health camps ensure that even marginalised communities receive timely and appropriate medical care,” he said, and directed the DMO to “constitute a dedicated committee for Kayakalp certification of the community health centres (CHC).”

“Kayakalp certification assesses seven criteria, namely, hospital upkeep, health promotion, sanitation & hygiene, support services, waste management, infection control, and cleanliness. Striving for the certification will automatically improve the services and working environment,” Vivek said.

Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen also spoke.

Altogether 286 patients benefitted from the camp.

In Kimin, a ‘swachhata cyclothon’ was held from the DBT office to the general ground. It saw the participation of GHSS Kimin students and ITBP personnel.

Swachhata walkathons were organised in Sagalee and Yupia.

In Jullang, the panchayat leaders organised a cleanliness drive, and in Balijan, the district administration and the PRI leaders organised a cleanliness drive at the CHC, which was followed by a plantation drive.

In Lower Siang district, a ‘mega health mela’ was organised at the primary health centre in Telam in Nari subdivision as part of the SHS campaign.

Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, who inaugurated the mela in the presence of DC Rujjum Rakshap, SP Gothombu Dajangju, panchayat members, GBs, members of the Women’s Welfare Society, and others, said that “the tests and screenings done will help in early diagnosis of ailments and enable patients to go for timely treatment,” he added.

The DC, and DMO Dr Nyage Geyi also spoke.

Meanwhile, the SHS campaign spearheaded by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)Itanagar Regional Centre (RC) concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) in Itanagar on Tuesday.

“The campaign involved multiple competitions that brought together the students of the IGNOU RC and RGGP. These activities were designed to raise awareness about cleanliness and responsible waste management while encouraging creativity and thoughtful discourse,” the RC informed in a release.

The major events included a short video competition, a waste-to-art competition, and an essay writing competition.

During the closing ceremony, RGGP Principal Dr Taba Tath commended the organisers and participants for their dedication to promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility through the campaign’s events. He encouraged the students to continue upholding the values of cleanliness in their daily lives.

The first, second, and third prize winners of the competitions were felicitated with certificates and awards.

IGNOU Regional Director Dr Loganathan Vadivelalso spoke.

IGNOU RC cleaning staff member Rima Begum was felicitated during the ceremony for her dedicated service. “Her recognition served as a reminder of the invaluable role that sanitation workers play in maintaining a clean environment,” the release stated.

Mega health melas were organised also in Longding headquarters, Mirem village in Bilat circle of East Siang district, the Old Market in West Siang HQ Aalo, the Mariyang CHC in Upper Siang district, the zonal general hospital in Tezu in Lohit, and other districts of the state. (With inputs from DIPROs)