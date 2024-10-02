Guv lays foundation stone for new RGU admin bldg

RONO HILLS, 1 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a new administrative building of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in the university complex here.

He also inaugurated the library annexe building of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the new administrative building must be equipped with cutting-edge facilities to ensure smooth operation and effective governance. He emphasised on high-tech access control systems for the building, while highlighting the importance of its security and monitoring.

Parnaik expressed hope that the RGU’s library would offer state-of-the-art facilities, including more reading spaces, enhanced digital resources, and specialised sections for research and reference. He opined that the expansion would greatly benefit students, scholars, and faculty members “by fostering a rich learning environment, addressing the evolving needs of modern academia.”

The governor said that the RGU library must be a “centre of academic excellence and a vibrant hub of innovation, reforms and transformation.”

He complimented the university for “maintaining the highest standard of academic learning, thus earning an A grade in its accreditation in the current year.”

Parnaik commended Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and his dedicated faculty members and staff for the accomplishment.

The university’s Chancellor Dr J Suresh Babu, Prof Kushwaha, and Registrar Dr NT Rikam also spoke.

The Rs 40.88-crore administrative building was funded by the union education ministry, and the Rs 7.63-crore extension building of the university library was funded by the Higher Education Financing Agency and executed by the central public works department’s Kimin division. (Raj Bhavan)