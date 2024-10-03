Community Stewardship: Conservation Efforts in Arunachal Pradesh

[ Kamal Medhi ]

Arunachal Pradesh is home to extraordinary biodiver-sity, vibrant cultural traditions, and stunning landscapes that captivate both photographers and travellers.

In 2014, I had the chance to visit one of these remarkable sites-the high-altitude wetland complex of Nagula, located at an elevation of 4,200 meters in Tawang district. Covering approximately 2,500 hectares and featuring over 20 high-altitude lakes, Nagula’s catchment areas are beautifully carpeted with vibrant flora, including rhododendron and juniper bushes. Despite the challenging terrain, which has limited extensive research, the area’s floral and aquatic diversity remains significant, as demonstrated by the recent discovery of an endemic alpine plant near Penga-Teng Tso Lake. These wetlands are vital habitats for elusive wildlife, such as the snow leopard, blue sheep, goral and musk deer, as well as a rich variety of medicinal plants. They provide immense ecological, spiritual and cultural significance, supporting the livelihoods of the local communities.

Wetlands, known for their high productivity, play a crucial role in providing essential ecosystem services such as water storage, purification, flood control, erosion prevention and microclimate regulation.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to a remarkable number of these ecosystems, with over 1,600 high-altitude lakes, around 800 of which are situated at elevations between 4,000 and 5,000 meters. These wetlands are an invaluable part of the region’s natural heritage, contributing significantly to both ecological balance and the livelihoods of surrounding communities.

A substantial portion of Arunachal Pradesh’s forest cover, including high-altitude wetlands, around 30,000 square kilometres, falls outside the formal protected area network. These forests, categorized as Unclassed State Forests (USF), are traditionally managed by community institutions, clans, private individuals, or religious organizations, with local communities exercising de facto ownership. Despite their rich biodiversity and relatively untouched state, many of these forests have not been comprehensively documented or ecologically assessed. For instance, the first photographic evidence of the elusive snow leopard in Thembang was recorded in 2017 through the collaborative efforts of WWF India and local communities. Furthermore, the recent discovery of a new plant species, Petrocosmea arunachalense, in the West Kameng district underscores the urgent need for conservation initiatives that emphasize community stewardship and the protection of these valuable ecosystems.

Village councils and traditional institutions in Arunachal Pradesh have historically played a vital role in managing natural resources through customary laws, acting as stewards of the land and fostering a deep sense of community-based conservation rooted in local culture. However, with the rise of modern challenges and evolving land use patterns, there’s an urgent need for a formal conservation framework to ensure the sustainable management of community forests and maintain ecological integrity.

A notable example is the Nagula wetland complex, which was once a pristine ecosystem a decade ago but now faces degradation due to various pressures. While developmental activities are indeed necessary, it is crucial to identify and protect ecologically significant areas to balance growth with sustainability.

Establishing conservation zones and integrating ecological priorities into community planning processes will be essential for the state’s long-term sustainable development.

Community-based conservation initiatives, such as the Community Conserved Areas (CCAs) in western Arunachal Pradesh, Yingkiong, Leparada and the Dibang Valley, highlight the dedication of local communities to preserving biodiversity and fostering conservation-linked livelihoods. Acknowledging and supporting these efforts is crucial; implementing a state policy that incorporates community stewardship as a core principle would help mainstream these initiatives and provide the necessary backing for their success.

By prioritizing local involvement and valuing the ecological knowledge of communities, the state can enhance conservation strategies and effectively protect these invaluable natural resources, ultimately ensuring the sustainable conservation of vital ecosystems. (The author is senior expert, community based conservation with WWF-India. Views expressed are those of the author & can be reached atkmedhi @wwfindia.net).