Special Gram Sabha at Ayeng

PASIGHAT, 2 Oct: A special Gram Sabha-cum-orientation training for PRIs was held at Ayeng Begging Gram Panchayat (Ayeng village) here on Wednesday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Chaired by Ayeng GPC Lelek Tayeng, the meeting was attended by ZPC Olen Rome, district panchayat development officer T.Padung, SIRD assistant director S.W Bagang, ZPM Oter Tayeng, PRI members and CDPO among others.

During the meeting, resource person Prashant Kumar from National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) ministry of Panchayati Raj, spoke on Gram Panchyat Development Plan, local sustainable development goals based on nine themes of Sustainable Development Goals and explained in detail the critical gap between Panchayat Development Index score and issues on socio-economic activities for Ayeng village. (DIPRO)