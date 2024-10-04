Changlang police arrest headmaster in-charge for alleged sexual harassment of minor students

Staff Reporter

CHANGLANG, 3 Oct: The Changlang police on Thursday arrested one Muhammad Asgar Ali, headmaster (i/c) of the government secondary school (GSS) in Gautampur, Diyun, in Changlang district for alleged sexual harassment of minor students.

The police received a joint complaint against Ali on 2 October, stating that he was sexually harassing minor students by sending messages on WhatsApp.

According to the FIR, the headmaster has been working as in-charge for many years at the school. Because of his constant harassment, many girl students dropped out of the school and did not attend classes. The headmaster sent messages to the girl students of Classes 9 and 10. In the name of financial aid and promoting them in the exams, the headmaster used to call the girls to his official residence and send various kinds of sexually coloured messages to them.

Changlang SP Kirli Padu informed that, following the receipt of the FIR, a special team comprising Miao SDPO Maga Tago, Diyun PS OC SI Lobsang Gendenand Lady SI NS Thoumoung was constituted, which,with human and technical support from the CMCU PHQ, arrested the headmaster and registered a case [u/s 75 (III), 79/351 (2) BNS, r/w Section 12,POCSO Act] at the Diyun police station for further investigation.

Earlier, the headmaster had been transferred from the GSS in Gautampur to the GSS in Yangkang in Yatdam circle. However, members of the All Tutsa Students’ Union, the All Muklom Students’ Union and the Yangkang Development Committee met the Changlang DDSE and submitted a letter, urging cancellation of the transfer order of the accused within three days.

The DDSE had then informed that the transfer order had been cancelled.