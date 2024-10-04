DC inaugurates ‘Respite Home’ for TRIHMS attendants

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Oct: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Thursday inaugurated ‘Respite Home’, an accommodation facility for the relatives and attendants accompanying patients of TRIHMS for treatment in the city from various parts of the state.

The DC said that there is an acute scarcity of accommodation, especially for the relatives accompanying the patients who are referred from districts, and that they often have to spend huge amounts of money to get accommodation in the capital.

“Such an accommodation, where one can cook food and stay for weeks and even months at a reasonable rate, is much-needed in our city. It is also located just a stone’s throw away from the TRIHMS,” he said,and expressed hope that more such facilities would come up in the city.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini lauded the Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED), a local NGO, for coming up with the idea ofestablishing such a facility, “and other noble works led by Respite Home managing director Dr Minggam Pertin.”

Dr Jini had earlier expressed concern over the lack of accommodation facilities in the capital city, saying that many attendants of patients are found sleeping in hospitals and even in wards, which look unhygienic and also make the patients, visitors and the medical fraternity uncomfortable.

“This facility will help such attendants and family members, and such accommodation will be much helpful for the patients who are not admitted in the hospital coming from various parts of the state,” he added.

IMA-AP president Dr Kesang Thongdok, officers and faculty member of the TRIHMS, and others were present on the occasion.