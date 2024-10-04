3, including policeman, arrested over online gambling

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Oct: The Naharlagun police on Wednesday arrested three individuals, including a policeman, for their alleged involvement in organising illegal online gambling in B Sector here.

The trio has been identified as Md Prince Mirel (42), Santosh Prasad (44), and Chimpu-based 1st AAPBn policeman Toko Tapin (49).

“The police seized gaming equipment from their possession, and the premises where the illegal activity was taking place has been sealed,” the Naharlagun police informed in a release.

A case (u/s 3/4 of the Arunachal Pradesh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2012) has been registered in this regard.

“This arrest marks the seventh case registered in 2024 under the Arunachal Pradesh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, with arresting a total of 33 individuals, including eight women, for involvement in illegal gambling activities,” it said.