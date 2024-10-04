Min calls for strict monitoring of developmental works

BOLENG, 3 Oct: Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing, who chaired a district coordination meeting here in Siang district on Thursday, emphasised the need for strict monitoring and quality maintenance of the developmental works by the executing agencies.

The meeting was attended by the agriculture minister’s adviser Talem Taboh, along with Siang Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Tajing Jonnom, ZPC Osi Pabin, HoDs and ZPMs.

The HoDs presented overviews of their respective departments, detailing the ongoing central and state-sponsored programmes and schemes being implemented in the district and highlighting the achievements and challenges of their respective departments.

The minister stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of services to the citizens. He also asked the executing departments to present the latest photographs of their achievements in the next meeting.

He further emphasised the need to utilise the platform of Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 to ensure maximum project enrollment and saturation. Furthermore, he asked all the HoDs to submit a 100-day action plan, expressing his vision for Siang district to become a model district, setting an example for the entire state.

Highlighting that Siang district is at its nascent stage, Taboh in his address emphasised on the importance of on-time completion of works. He also advocated healthy participation of the panchayat members in the developmental activities of the district.

The DC in his address emphasised the need for innovative solutions to address the unique challenges of the district, and urged all officials to work collaboratively towards the common goal of the district’s development. (DIPRO)