Free course in computer concept underway

YUPIA, 3 Oct: A two-month free ‘Course on computer concept (CCC)’, being organised by the skill development & entrepreneurship (SDE) department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), was inaugurated by SDE Commissioner Saugat Biswas at the Government Industrial Training Institute here on Thursday.

The 90-hour CCC is being imparted to 37 ITI trainees, who will be taught and skilled with the basics of computers to prepare them for jobs in IT-related sectors.

Biswas in his inaugural address said, “Government jobs are scarce to find these days, and our youthsneed to be computer literate and skilled in order to be employable in government or private sector jobs.”

He said that “the training programme has been brought at the doorsteps of the ITI trainees, instead of them going to the market or NIELIT to learn computers.”

Informing that the SDE department had earlier provided finishing courses and placement drives for ITI pass-out trainees to find jobs for them, Biswas said that “the department is leaving no stone unturned in improving the ITI infrastructure, including upgradation of the computer laboratories and roping in the best instructors to ensure that the trainees at the ITIs receive the best of the training and get skilled to be eligible for jobs in either government or private sector.”

NIELIT Director RK Singh informed that the CCC programme, “designed at NSQF Level-2,” would be conducted at all the seven existing ITIs of the state. “This year we plan to cover the ITIs of Yupia, Ziro and Roing, after which we will reach out to the ITIs of Balinong, Tabarijo, Sagalee and Dirang,” he informed.

The NIELIT director further informed that subsequent high-end training programmes on artificial intelligence, diploma in computer Science,etc, would also be undertaken in due course of time to prepare and skill the youths in digital literacy to be employable in the private sector.

The CCC was conceptualised by the SDE commissioner, who had written a letter to the NIELIT director general in Delhi, urging the NIELIT to provide computer literacy to the ITI trainees of Arunachal Pradesh.

SDE Assistant Director Gyati Kacho, ITI Yupia Principal KV Lincon, ITI’s faculty members and the trainees attended the inaugural function.