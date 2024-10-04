MLA inspects govt degree college

DAPORIJO, 3 Oct: A team comprising HoDs, members of student organisations and CBOs, and others, led by local MLA Taniya Soki, visited the Model Government Degree College in Jeram here in Upper Subansiri district and inspected all its infrastructure, including the plot allotted for the college, on Thursday.

The MLA said that his top priority had always been to establish the college, and that he is making the best efforts towards the development of the college.

He urged the HoDs to “render volunteer service to facilitate best service for the interest of college,” and appealed to the student community and the faculty members to “bear with the (current) challenges, as, it being a newly established college, it will not be possible to fully equip it in a short period.”

Soki expressed gratitude to the land donors, and advised the students and the college authority to protect the donated land.

The students of the college submitted a three-point memorandum to the MLA on the occasion.

DC Tasso Gambo, who accompanied the team, directed the implementing departments to ensure quality of work. “Payment should be realised after ground verification and going through the DPR norms, in the larger interest,” he said.

SP Thuthan Jamba and TCS president Larji Rigia also spoke. (DIPRO)