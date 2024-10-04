Plantation drives organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti

DAHUNG, 3 Oct: The Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) here in West Kameng district organised a plantation and cleanliness drive to mark Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday.

The CIHCS also organised a cultural event on the same day to mark the closing ceremony of the 18th edition of the 13th Tsona Gontse Rinpoche 18th Memorial Inter-House Football Tournament.

The plantation drive, led by CIHCS Director Dr Gurmet Dorjey, saw the participation of students and staff of the institute.

The closing ceremony of the football tournament was attended by, among others, All India Futsal Team assistant manager Koncho Tashi Tsering, who encouraged the students to “accumulate the spirit of sportsmanship and be disciplined, which is needed in every profession.”

Takshashila House triumphed over Odantapuri House with a score of 1-0 in the girls’ category of the tournament, while Vikramshila House emerged victorious after defeating Takshashila House with a score of 1-0 in the boys’ category.

In East Siang district, the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Pasighat celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by carrying out a plantation drive along the university’s proposed internal road.

The drive saw the participation of APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba, Controller of Examination Dr Monshi Tayang, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, DDSE Oduk Tabin, members of the Jering Matkir Society, the Doso Saring Ratan Noroh Welfare Society, and the Tinling Borang Kebang, faculty members of the APU and Jawaharlal Nehru College, and others.

Registrar Narmi Darang informed that saplings of nahar, mango and tapil were planted along a 1-kilomtre stretch of the road.

Also, students of the APU presented a drama on the theme of non-violence in the university’s conference hall to mark the day.

Addressing the function, the VC encouraged everyone to be committed to being non-violent “before promoting them to others.”

An interactive session on non-violence, led by Assistant Professor Dr Chiging Yamang, was also held on the occasion.

The event concluded with the screening of a documentary titled The Garbage Trap, highlighting the importance of health and hygiene.

In West Siang district, the Alumni Association of Donyi-Polo Government College, Kamki (AADPGCK) organised a plantation programme in the college campus on Gandhi Jayanti.

More than 40 saplings were planted by members of the alumni association along with the students and faculty members.

The plantation drive was headed by AADPGCK president Tomba Nomuk.

Our correspondent adds: The teachers and students of the government secondary school in Sika-Bamin in Sile-Oyan circle of East Siang district, with the help of the Lisang Donyi Welfare Society and the Sika-Bamin Youth Association, organised a cleanliness drive in and around the Sika-Bamin community hall and along the Sika-Bamin village road to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

On the other hand, the East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association, with the help of local villagers, conducted a cleanliness drive at the government primary school in Sika Tode, and planted around 50 saplings in the school premises.

The primary school was adopted by the association last year. (With DIPRO input)