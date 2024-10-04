Workshop on preservation of indigenous priesthood culture

BOLENG, 3 Oct: A workshop on the preservation of indigenous priesthood culture was conducted here inSiang district on Thursday, which was attended by a large gathering of indigenous priests and believers.

The workshop was divided into three sessions, each focusing on key aspects of indigenous rituals and practices. The inaugural session began with discussions on the significance of the indigenous belief systems, rituals and priesthood culture. Speakers emphasised the vital role these traditions play in the preservation of the community’s identity and spiritual health.

The second session featured live demonstrations of various traditional rituals, including ain kana (chicken liver astrology), dobin kana (rice astrology) and limen lana (stone astrology). These rituals, deeply embedded in the indigenous faith, were demonstrated by experienced practitioners, offering insights into their cultural and spiritual importance.

In the final session, certificates were distributed to all the participants for their dedication to the preservation of their indigenous traditions.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, CO Tashi Dorjee Bapu highlighted the significance of the workshop and urged the attendees to continue serving society through indigenous rituals and practices.

“Preserving our traditions is not just a duty but a service to our future generations,” he said.

Taho Mibang spoke on the importance of indigenous faith and culture, recounting the evolution of Donyi Poloism over time. He stressed the need for continuity in passing down the rich priesthood culture to future generations.

Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon in his address emphasised the importance of maintaining the traditional and indigenous practices of the Adi community. He highlighted the role of priests in spreading awareness among the masses, particularly in encouraging cleanliness in everyday life.

Indigenous Affairs Deputy Director Tapun Taki, IFCSAP vice-president (EZ) Tamuna Messar, and others spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)