Suspicious delay in declaration of APU exam results

Editor,

The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat had conducted the MCQ-based recruitment test for various non-teaching posts in the August 2024. We the aspirants are eagerly waiting for the result to be announced by the university. But it’s been almost two months now and the university hasn’t declared the results yet.

This has led to sprouting of various thoughts in our mind, as we are already aware by the APPSC fiasco of 2022. It’s interesting to mention here that, on 22 July, 2024, the university had notified 254 eligible candidates for the post of assistant registrar, but the same university allotted roll numbers to 258 candidates for the same in its notification published on 29 July, 2024. The increase of four candidates is I think questionable and this should be clarified by the university; otherwise aspirants like me will always have doubt in the integrity of the university.

An aspirant