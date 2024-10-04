ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: Phase 3 of the Asmita Taekwondo League is being held here from 3-6 October, the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Naharlagun-based training centre informed in a release on Thursday.

“The third phase of the league promises to be another exciting showcase of taekwondo talent, featuring over 500 women athletes competing in the cadet, junior, and senior categories,” it said, adding that, “with a total prize money of Rs 4,80,000 and a conduct cost of Rs 9,58,625, the league remains committed to providing a high-quality platform for aspiring athletes.”