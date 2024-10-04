Common directorate complex should have ample amenities

The executive members of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction work for the common directorate building complex in Chimpu. Once complete, it is going to house all the directorates of different departments in a single building. This common directorate building is of immense importance for the state. After the civil secretariat, it is going to be one of the most important government offices from where important decisions affecting the entire state will be taken.

Therefore it is important to learn a few lessons from the civil secretariat on how to make it more accessible for the public. One of the main complaints about the secretariat is lack of parking space. The state government failed to take into account the parking issue while constructing the secretariat. It was only later, when parking became a serious issue, that the government explored possibilities to create more parking space. In the ongoing directorate building complex, the government should work out a plan to create enough parking spaces for the visitors. Also, the complex should be made more visitor-friendly and people should be allowed to meet officials to present their grievances. Often, in the civil secretariat, the ordinary citizens find it difficult to get access due to strict security checking.