‘TechExplore 1.0’ begins at RGGPC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: The inaugural inter-polytechnic college meet (IPCM), ‘TechExplore 1.0’, began at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC) here on Thursday.

The three-day event, being organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education, brings together six polytechnic colleges from across the state.

Adviser to the education minister, Mutchu Mithi, attended the inaugural day’s event. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the commitment of the central and the state governments to provide necessary support to students. He encouraged the students to reach out to the government for assistance, and assured them of their support.

Education Commissioner Amjad Tak highlighted the immense opportunities available for students in Arunachal Pradesh, and urged them to seize the moment. He expressed hope that TechExplore 1.0 would be a successful event.

NERIST Director Narendranath S delivered an inspiring speech, emphasising the importance of hard work as the key to success. He encouraged students to continuously strive for excellence and embrace new challenges.

Higher & Technical Education Deputy Director (Technical) Sanjay Bengia underscored the importance of uniting polytechnic colleges on a single platform. He explained that the IPCM aims to create a collaborative environment where students and faculty can exchange ideas and learn from each other.

Bengia also highlighted the government’s efforts to promote technical and skill education in India.

The IPCM will feature a variety of events, including robo wars, quiz titans, slow scooty race, treasure hunts, and college promotion reels. These competitions will provide a platform for students to showcase their talents and creativity.

Hydropower Development Corporation Limited Chairman Toko Onuj also spoke at the event. Earlier, RGGP Principal Dr Taba Tath presented a brief on RGGP, and highlighted the events planned for the three-day TechExplore 1.0.