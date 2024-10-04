Rebia calls for protection of water bodies, environment

[Manoj Singh]

OMPULI, 3 Oct: Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia warned that if people do not take precautions, the water bodies of the state would dry up in the coming years.

Expressing serious concern over the growing deforestation in the state, Rebia said that it is affecting the environment, as the state is witnessing sudden rise in temperatures, and the water bodies are drying up quickly.

Participating in a tree plantation drive at Nabam Takey Government Residential School here in Toru circle of Papum Pare district on Thursday, he said that one of the main ways to fight global warming is by planting trees.

“We should plant as many trees as possible to save our planet for future generations. This year the state witnessed an extremely hot summer with a massive temperature rise. Also, water bodies are slowly vanishing, which is a threat to humanity. These are worrying times for us,” said Rebia.

He urged everyone to plant more trees “and at the same time learn to live in a clean and green environment.”

Rebia also launched a ‘swachhta hi sewa’ programme, and said: “We must take a pledge to maintain cleanliness at home, school, offices, marketplaces, and wherever we live.”

On the occasion, a unanimous resolution was adopted to stop hunting of wild animals, illegal fishing, and felling of trees for the next three years by the villagers and nearby areas.

“Ompuli village is my birthplace and I am glad that everyone has decided to ban hunting, fishing, felling of trees, etc. I hope this initiative will bear fruits and help the effort to protect the flora and fauna,” Rebia added.

He also requested the Papum Pare district administration to “constitute a local committee for the protection of flora and fauna in all areas, and take strong action if anyone violates the rule.”

“The local committee can create awareness, involving the youths, as they are our future. The youths need to know the realities of the need for the protection of the environment and wildlife,” he said.

Sagalee ADC Higio Yami, Toru ZPM Taba Rama, Toru CO Fema Taku, Sagalee DFO Mori Riba, local officers of various departments, gram panchayat leaders, GBs, the school managing committee members, executive members of the Ompuli Panchayat Youth Association, among others, were present on the occasion.