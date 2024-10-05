APC welcomes 49 media outlets, boosting Arunachal’s media landscape

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: In a move to strengthen the media landscape in the state, more than 40 new media houses were officially affiliated with the Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Friday, bringing the total number of affiliated media outlets to 49.

This initiative aims to promote diverse voices and enhance the representation of the region’s media.

The newly affiliated digital and electronic media housesinclude ATTV, The Rising Sun, Arunachal 365, APN LIVE 24, The Network, Arunachal Newslive, Spark News, The Forefront, DMK News, NewsFy, Eastern Journal, Insight East, Arunachal Digital News, Hills News, MPL News, Eastern Post, Arunachal Informer, WSquare, AP Direct, NewsZ, Aamaaba News, Supung News, Sinyik Watchdog, Kamle Times, Sagalee News, DY365, Northeast Live, Kurung Kumey Today, Pasighat News, Adi Newslive, Upper Siang News, Arunachal Diary, Papum Poma News, India Today NE, EastMojo, Arunachal News 24×7, The Space, Seppa 360, Kameng Samachar, The Dibang News, and Siang Voice.

In addition, several print media houses have renewed their affiliation, including The Arunachal Times, the Arunachal Front, The Arunachal Pioneer, the Dawnlit Post, the Arunachal Observer, The Arunachal Age, the Eastern Sentinel, and the Echo of Arunachal.

Being affiliated with the APC offers numerous advantages for media houses. Affiliates gain access to press conferences and facilities within the APC and connect with a vast network of other media outlets, fostering collaboration and information-sharing.

Going further, the APC aims to provide resources, training and support to enhance the professional capabilities of affiliated media houses.

The APC advocates the interests of its affiliated media houses, ensuring that their concerns are heard in policy discussions and decisions.

Moreover, affiliates will receive invitations to various APC-organised events, seminars, and workshops that would take place in the future, providing valuable insights and opportunities for engagement.

The APC has emphasised that this list is not final, and that media houses wishing to affiliate with the club can still do so by contacting the relevant individuals.