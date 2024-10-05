Teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: A teacher of Naharlagun-based Eleazer School has been arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault of a minor student.

The accused, identified as Justin Saroh (38), was arrested following a formal complaint filed by the victim’s elder sister at the women police station (WPS) here.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl and a student of Class 9, reported that the teacher had inappropriately touched her and, upon resistance, threatened her with dire consequences.

The police informed that the complaint was filed on 20 September, and an FIR was immediately registered. The police swiftly acted on the case and arrested the accused on the same day.

The case has been registered under Sections 74, 75 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Sections 10/12/21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The accused was remanded to police custody and later placed under judicial custody after being produced before the special judge (POCSO) in Yupia.

The investigation was conducted under Inspector Nich Rupa, supervised by the WPS officer-in-charge and the Itanagar SDPO.

The Itanagar police said that the investigation team has diligently followed up on all aspects of the case, from swiftly arresting the accused to gathering key evidence, including interviewing hundreds of students to determine whether there are any additional victims involved.

“The relentless efforts have ensured that every angle of the case is being thoroughly explored,” it added.

Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh lauded the investigation team for its exceptional professionalism and dedication in handling this sensitive case.

“The safety and protection of minors in our community is of paramount importance. I deeply appreciate the efforts of the team in ensuring a thorough and swift investigation. We urge anyone with further information or concerns to come forward and assist the authorities. Our commitment to justice remains unwavering, and we will continue to work tirelessly to safeguard our children from harm,” he said.