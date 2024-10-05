Mein kicks off 7th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy in Namsai

NAMSAI, 4 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein kicked off the 7th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball Tournaments (U-16 Boys and Girls), 2023-24 at the general ground here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to the youths through several initiatives aimed at enhancing education, sports, and employment opportunities.

“Beyond the existing budget, additional funds will be allocated to the sports department to support and encourage our youth in sports,” Mein said, adding that “the government will leave no stone unturned to nurture and nourish the budding talents.”

Mein also informed about the upcoming construction of a “multi-outdoor stadium” at the general ground here, as well as national-standard football stadiums in Namsai and Chongkham, “creating a robust environment for athletic training and competition, where national events can also be hosted.”

He also mentioned about the state-level football tournament which will be organised by Arunachal Football Federation in honour of the late Indrajit Namchoom, the first footballer from the state to play for India.

Earlier, Mein along with other dignitaries paid floral tribute to Ashok Chakra Hangpan Dada.

Formerly known as the Chief Ministers’ Trophy, the tournament was named after Hangpan Dada in 2017 in honour of his supreme sacrifice for the nation.

A havildar from Tirap district, Hangpan Dada made the supreme sacrifice during a fierce encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir, eliminating three terrorists in close combat. His extraordinary bravery earned him India’s highest military honour, the Ashok Chakra, posthumously, on Republic Day 2017.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini encouraged the participants to engage in both team and individual sports. He said that the tournament serves not only as a platform for sports participation but also as an opportunity for participants to experience the diverse cultures of Arunachal with each edition hosted in a different district.

The event was attended also by Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, Women & Child Development Minister Dasunglu Pul, MLAs Ninong Ering, Zingnu Namchoom, Dr Mohesh Chai, Mopi Mihu Puinnyo Apum, and Likha Soni, and others. (DCM’s PR Cell)