2 KDS members selected for SRFTI Jote’s inaugural batch

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: In a major achievement for the arts community of Arunachal Pradesh, two members of the Kamsa Dramatics Society (KDS) have been selected for the first batch of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Jote 2024-2026session.

Marky Tadang and Tarh Kaha (Nano) have secured their spots in the programme, excelling in screen acting and screenwriting, respectively.

Tadang, son of Tadang Tasa and Tadang Yapek, hails from Durpai village in Kra Daadi district. He is the only person from Arunachal selected for the two-year postgraduate diploma course in screen acting. His selection followed a rigorous process, including an entrance examination, an audition in Kolkata, and a final online personal interview.

Meanwhile, Kaha, son of Tarh Tatup and Tarh Yade from Sangridolo village in Kra Daadi district, has been selected for the two-year PG diploma in screenwriting course. He cleared the entrance examination, attended an orientation session, and successfully passed the viva voce under the general quota.

This achievement continues the KDS’ legacy of producing talented individuals, with previous members having been selected for prestigious institutions like the National School of Drama in New Delhi and the Bhartendu Natya Academy in Lucknow. “These selections highlight the immense potential in Arunachal’s performing arts community,”the KDS said in a release.

“The success of Marky and Tarh further cements our society’s role in nurturing and promoting artistic talent from our region. This is just the beginning for Arunachal’s creative minds,” KDS president Paaling Kaabak said.