Arunachal emerges overall champion in Asmita Taekwondo League

[ Manoj Singh ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: The Taekwondo team of Arunachal Pradesh emerged the overall champion in Phase-3 of the 2nd Asmita Taekwondo League 2024-’25, which took place here from 4-6 October and saw the participation of 12 states, including all eight states of the Northeast, and three paramilitary teams.

Arunachal Pradesh bagged 6 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals, scoring 96 points, Assam won 4 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals (81 points), Manipur won 5 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals (65 points), West Bengal scored 37 points, the Guwahati WSAI team scored 34 points, and the SSB scored 30 points.

In Kyorugi, Ansikha Singh (SAI-NCOE) bagged the gold medal in the junior U-52 category, while Amini Laa of Arunachal Pradesh won the gold medal in the junior individual Poomsae.

A total of 470 players and officials from all 15 teams participated in the event.

The valedictory function was held on Sunday afternoon, and was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, Sports Director Tadar Appa, and Arunachal Press Club Vice President Bengia Ajum. The dignitaries distributed the prizes and motivated the players.

Phase-3 of the Asmita Taekwondo League, also known as the Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League, was conducted at the Khelo India multipurpose stadium here. Sanctioned by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), it was organised by the Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA), under the aegis of the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI).

Addressing the valedictory function, the DC said that “this platform has united all the players, who played the sport and shared knowledge and experience. The government of India and the government of Arunachal Pradesh are according much importance to games and sports and creating infrastructure and provisions for players and athletes to showcase their talents and capabilities.”

“The Asmita League will inspire our future generations, particularly the girl children, to participate in games and sports at a competitive level,” he added.

The DC advised the players to continue with their studies while playing for the state and the nation.

Appa, Ajum and others also addressed the gathering and motivated the players.

TFI vice-president L Sokun Singh, organisingchairman Yahi Pudu, ATA secretary Likha Robin, and public leader Nili Likha Tabo also addressed the function.

Arunachal Wushu Association adviser Toko Teki, Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association general secretary Teli Kahi, officers of the sports department and the SAI, among others, were also present on the occasion.