Arunachal among top 4 states in psychoactive substance abuse: DHS

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Riken Rina said that Arunachal Pradesh has been placed among the top four states in the country for psychoactive substance abuse.

Dr Rina disclosed it during a state-level workshop on ‘Counselling essentials and mental health needs of children in child care institutions (CCI) of Arunachal Pradesh’ recently.

He emphasised the need to introduce moral education in the school curriculum to create a productive, powerful and healthy society. Dr Rina also emphasised the urgent need for intervention to prevent the adverse impact on the health of the youths and the community at large.

WCD Joint Director TW Thungon highlighted the programmes and policies undertaken by the department under Mission Vatsalya.

APSLSA panel lawyer Sum Darang spoke on the current legislative and statutory provisions for children in CCIs as per the JJ Act, 2015 and the JJ Model Rules, 2016.

Senior psychiatrist Haniya Payee dwelt on childhood psychiatric disorders and protective factors dealing with such disorders.

State Nodal Officer (Child Health) Dr Tana Natung deliberated on existing programmes and policies in Arunachal Pradesh to address mental health needs of children in the CCIs.

Clinical psychologist at State Mental Hospital, Midpu, Dr Nabam Yani deliberated on cognitive behaviour therapy.

Earlier, APSCPCR member Niri Chongrowju called for collaborative efforts of all the stakeholders to address the mental health needs of children.

More than 120 participants from CWCs and JJBs, besides counsellors of CCIs, the DDSE, members of the RKSK, RBSK, officials from the health, WCD and education departments, and NGOs attended the workshop.

The programme was facilitated by Assam’s Guwahati-based Karmayogi Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, and organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights,in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.