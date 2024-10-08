Locals oppose transfer of doctors sans reliever from Ruksin FRU

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 7 Oct: The locals of Ruksin subdivision in East Siang district, including PRI members, have expressed resentment over the state health department’s transferring doctors from Tasi Panggeng Community Health Centre (CHC) here without posting relievers.

The CHC is the only first referral unit (FRU) of central Arunachal region, which caters to more than 2,500 patients hailing from different parts of East Siang and Lower Siang districts, besides Jonai subdivision of bordering Assam every month. The transfer of the doctors without any reliever is causing many problems in delivering smooth healthcare services.

According to health department sources, three medical officers were transferred from the Ruksin FRU last year, and another has retired but no officer has been posted against the vacancies so far. Moreover, the state government in late August this year ordered the transfer of the medical officer, along with the only child specialist of the FRU, without posting any relievers to replace the duo.

It is reported that the transfer of the doctors without relievers is posing a human resource crisis in the FRU, while it is creating hurdles in the hospital’s management. Presently, four general duty medical officers, along with supporting staff are conducting all services in the hospital.

The lack of pediatrician, an ENT specialist, orthopedics, dermatologists and regular eye specialists at the Ruksin FRU is pushing poor patients to Pasighat and other distant places for medication. Moreover, complicated delivery cases of the area are referred to the Pasighat general hospital for postpartum and newborn care services, because there is no paediatrician for immediate response.

Further, the only medicine specialist has been engaged in general duty, and the same specialist has also been assigned to conduct administrative activities as temporary in-charge, besides looking after the OPD, casualty and emergency duties.

The villagers here are opposing the government’s move of transferring of doctors without posting sufficient relievers.

“The transfer of doctors in the name of rationalization, without knowing the consequences, is not reasonable. The government functionaries in the health department should realise the gravity of service and activities of the FRU,” they said.

Notably, the FRU is implementing the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) programme, facilitating medical internees in phase-wise manner. Another centrally-sponsored programme, named ‘LaQshya’, that aims to improve quality of care for pregnant women to reduce maternal and newborn mortality, has been introduced in the hospital.

Taking serious note of the reported human resource shortage at the FRU, Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh appealed to the state’s health minister to consider their problems with attention. She also urged the local MLA to take up the issue with the state government.

Jamoh, who visited the Ruksin FRU on Monday, met doctors of the hospital and took stock of the situation. She has demanded that the state government stay the order until adequate relievers are posted against their vacancies.

“Evacuating any doctor from an important hospital,leaving it non-functional is unreasonable,” the ZPM said.