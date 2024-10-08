MP expresses dismay over slow progress of NH 415

[ Manoj Singh ]

NAHARLAGUN, 7 Oct: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia expressed dismay over the sluggish progress of the NH 415 package B highway construction work from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli after carrying out an inspection of the stretch of the road on Monday.

Rebia was accompanied by the PWD executive engineer, representatives of the work executing agency, and several officers.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, the MP expressed concern over the slow pace of work and pressed for termination and blacklisting of the contracting agency involved.

“I am not at all happy with the progress. Social media and other platforms are flooded with reports of the public demanding immediate construction of the four-lane road. I don’t understand why the highway department does not take proper action against the executing agency,” he said.

He went on to inform that he would bring up the issue in the upcoming Parliament session.

“I will also write to the union Minister for Road Transport & Highway (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari as he has keen interest in the expansion of the highway network in the Northeast states,” he added.

Funded by the MoRTH, the project has been plagued by delays. Despite the ambitious scope of NH 415, Package B and the adjoining Package C, which covers the 7.464-km stretch from Nirjuli to Banderdewa, is almost completed but work on Package B remains incomplete after more than three years.