Priests’ assn holds convention

TEZU, 7 Oct: The All Arunachal Pradesh Priests’ Welfare Association (AAPPWA), in collaboration with the All Mishmi Priest Welfare Association (AMPWA), conducted its 19th foundation day-cum-convention here in Lohit district on 30 September.

During the convention, the APPWA gave affiliation to three registered priest associations – the AMPWA, the All Upper Subansiri Indigenous Priest Nibu Nijik Welfare Association, and the Apatani Priest Association.

┬áTezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, Anjaw DC Talo Jerang,and representatives of all the district priests’ associations attended the convention.