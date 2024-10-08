Priests’ assn holds convention

TEZU, 7 Oct: The All Arunachal Pradesh Priests’ Welfare Association (AAPPWA), in collaboration with the All Mishmi Priest Welfare Association (AMPWA), conducted its 19th foundation day-cum-convention here in Lohit district on 30 September.

During the convention, the APPWA gave affiliation to three registered priest associations – the AMPWA, the All Upper Subansiri Indigenous Priest Nibu Nijik Welfare Association, and the Apatani Priest Association.

Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, Anjaw DC Talo Jerang,and representatives of all the district priests’ associations attended the convention.