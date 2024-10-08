Mahindra VEERO LCV launched in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday launched the Veero light commercial vehicle (LCV) at Iconic Automobiles at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Positioned in the 2-ton to 3.5-ton category, the Mahindra Veero is based on the new Urban Prosper Platform (UPP), which is India’s first multi-energy modular CV platform.

The new LCV has two engine options – 1.5 litre mDI diesel (80 hp of maximum power and 210 Nm of peak torque) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The mileage is claimed to be 18.4 km/l for the Veero diesel, with a service interval of 20,000 kms for the Veero.

Inside the cabin, there is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air conditioner with heater and demister, steering-mounted controls, full TFT cluster, power windows and reverse parking camera. There is a certified driver plus two (D+2) seating arrangement, cabin with more comfortable for the occupants and with iMAXX and more than 50 connectivity features.

The Veero has customizable cargo options – CBC, Standard Deck (SD) and High Deck (HD). The payload capacity is up to 1.6 ton.

The 5.1-metre turning radius of the Veero is claimed to be the best in the segment. Mahindra has taken special care of the safety standards of the Veero.

The vehicle adheres to stringent AIS096 crash safety standards. There is use of high-strength steel (HSS) in the cabin, chassis and cargo body. The vehicle also features a driver airbag, reverse parking camera, false start avoidance system and immobilizer.

The vehicle was unveiled by ‘all the Pikup and S1T stand presidents’ of Itanagar Capital Region in the presence of Sriram Finance Ltd officials on 22 September, 2024.