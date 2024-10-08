Ranghiho declared drinking water catchment area

KHIMIYANG, 7 Oct: The local administration here in Changlang district has issued a notification, declaring Ranghiho as a drinking water catchment area.

The notification, issued on 30 September under Section 11 (3) of the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Area Act,2023 by Khimiyang EAC Rosalind Pertin, further prohibited felling of trees, destruction or clearance of grooves, bushes or any vegetative cover, jhumming, quarrying, excavation of earth, open defecation in the water bodies, disposal of solid waste, etc, within the notified area.

The EAC had conducted a gram sabha of all the residents of Khimiyong circle before issuing the notification.