HDMT: Football quarterfinals line-up completed

NAMSAI, 8 Oct: With the group stage matches over, the quarterfinals line-up for the boys’ and girls’ categories of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Football Trophy (HDMT) tournaments have been confirmed.

Changlang, Tawang, Kamle, East Siang, East Kameng, Lohit, Kra Daadi and Capital Complex are the eight teams to have qualified for the quarterfinals in the girls’ category.

In the boys’ category, Namsai, Lohit, Capital Complex, Siang, Leparada, East Siang, Shi-Yomi and West Siang progressed to the last eight.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s match results:

Volleyball (girls): Lohit beat Lower Dibang Valley25-10, 25-23, Kra Daadi beat Kamle 25-12, 14-25, 16-14, and Shi-Yomi beat Anjaw 25-9, 25-19.

West Siang, Lower Siang and Leparada were given walkovers against Dibang Valley, Changlang and Lower Subansiri, respectively.

Volleyball (boys): Papum Pare defeated Kurung Kumey 14-25, 25-16, 17-15, Longding beat Tirap 19-25, 25-23, 15-10, and Anjaw defeated Lower Dibang Valley 25-17, 25-18. Tawang, Kra Daadi and Changlang were given walkovers against Lower Subansiri, Siang and East Kameng, respectively.

Football (girls): Lohit defeated Lower Dibang Valley 3-0, and West Siang won by a walkover against Lower Subansiri.

Football (boys): Changlang defeated East Kameng 3-1, East Siang defeated Dibang Valley 3-0.

Quarterfinal match schedules (Girls): Changlang vs Tawang (1 pm at Manmow); Kamle vs East Siang (2:45 pm at Manmow); East Kameng vs Lohit (at 1 pm at Lathao); and Kra Daadi vs Capital Complex (2:45 pm at Lathao).

Boys: Namsai vs Lohit (7 am at Mahadevpur);Capital Complex vs Siang (7 am at Manmow);Leparada vs East Siang (1 pm at Mahadevpur); and Shi- Yomi vs West Siang (2:15 pm at Mahadevur).