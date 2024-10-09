GBPNIHE NERC organises awareness prog on nature conservation

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s (NIHE) Northeast Regional Centre (NERC) here organised a two-day awareness programme on nature conservation, as part of the National Wildlife Week celebration, from 7-8 October.

The programme, which was jointly organised with the environment, forests & climate change department and Himalayan University (HU), was aimed at enhancing the participants’ knowledge of wildlife conservation and to promote awareness on biodiversity conservation.

On the first day, an awareness programme was held at HU in Jollang, where NERC institute had Devendra Kumar presented a brief on the importance of the Wildlife Week. HU vice-chancellor Prof K Venugopal Rao also spoke.

Keynote presentations on wild edible plant diversity of Northeast India and wildlife monitoring and conservation techniques were delivered by Dr Wishfully Mylliemngap and Dr MS Sarkar, both scientists at the GBPNIHE NERC.

Quiz and photography competitions were also held for students from different departments of HU.

On the second day, the students participated in a nature camp and field visit to the Itanagar Biological Park to obtain hands-on experience with the region’s unique flora and fauna.

Resource persons included scientists and research scholars of the GBPNIHE NERC, Zoological Survey of India regional centre scientist Dr Ilona Kharkongngor, and HU zoology HoD Dr Feroze Ahmad.

The programme concluded with prize distribution to the winners of the quiz and photography competitions.

“The awareness programme offered a valuable platform for students, researchers and nature enthusiasts to deepen their knowledge of wildlife conservation and engage with experts in the field,” the GBPNIHE NERC stated in a release, adding that 120 participants participated in it.