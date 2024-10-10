4 dead, 3 injured as STS workshop boundary wall collapses at Karsingsa

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Four people were killed on the spot and three others were injured when the boundary wall of the central workshop of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (STS) at Karsingsa near here collapsed on early Wednesday morning after heavy rainfall.

The incident took place around 1.30 am, when the wall fell on some huts on the other side of the workshop, resulting in the fatalities, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

The deceased have been identified as Urmila Biswas, Vikash Biswas, Mukibur Rahman and Pal Biswas, while three injured persons have been identified as Akash Biswas, Rakesh Biswas and Arun Ali, the SP said.

A police team along with local residents promptly responded to the scene, rescued eight individuals alive, including the three injured and retrieved four dead bodies from the debris, Gambo said.

“The timely response of the police team from Banderdewa Police Station led by Insp Kipa Hamak, OC PS Banderdewa saved the lives of three injured individuals trapped under the debris,” the SP said.

The injured have been provided necessary medical care and are currently out of danger while, the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their relatives after conducting post-mortems at TRIHMS Naharlagun, the SP added.

Speaking to this daily, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed that as of now he does not see any foul play in the incident and that it is a case of natural disaster. He said, “The government department or the contractor may not be held accountable on this at this point of time, as the wall seems to be old and the wall was erected in a certain height where it collapsed down.”

The SP informed that even trees were planted adjacent to the collapsed wall.

The police and district administration are closely monitoring the situation, Gambo informed.