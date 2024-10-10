Pesi, Tinku win gold medals in National Weightlifting C’ships

ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Charu Pesi and Golom Tinku from Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal each in the ongoing Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) National Weightlifting Championships, 2024 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Competing in senior 61 kg category, Pesi lifted 117 kgs in the snatch and 152 kgs in the clean and jerk for a total of 269 kgs to win the gold medal in the inter-state category.

The lift also earned him a bronze medal overall.

Tinku won the medal in the junior men’s 61 kg category. He lifted 117 kgs in the snatch and 143 kgs in the clean and jerk for a total of 260 kgs.

Both the lifters have qualified for the 38th National Games to be held early next year in Uttarakhand.