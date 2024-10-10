KVK conducts farmers training prog

LONGDING, 9 Oct: The Longding KVK organized a training program on “Timely Land Preparation for Planting Potatoes for Higher Production and Productivity for Livelihood Improvement” at Nginu village under the Longchan circle on Wednesday.

KVK head and senior scientist Dr. Utpal Kumar Bhattacharyya highlighted the activities being carried out by the KVK for the welfare of farmers, with support from the district administration and PRI members.

Chief technical officer A. Kirankumar Singh discussed successful potato cultivation methods for different seasons to enhance income generation. Subject matter specialist Dr. Amit Kumar provided insights on land and water management to boost crop production and productivity.

SMS (horticulture) Vikas talked about potato varieties that can be grown successfully to improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Longchan circle officer Khamjat Ajang encouraged farmers to adopt scientific farming methods under the guidance of KVK scientists.

Vegetable seeds including, French beans, radishes and tomato varieties from IIHR, Bengaluru, were distributed to the farmers during the program.

A total of 35 farmers from Nginu village, led by GPC Nyalai Wangsa, attended the event.