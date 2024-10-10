Farmers training prog on improving farm productivity concludes

PAMPOLI, 9 Oct: Three days training programme on “improving farm productivity through beekeeping in winter crops,” organized by the East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra at its campus here concluded on Wednesday. The main objective of the training programme was to educate the rural farmers about the role and importance of honey bees in improving the crop productivity and production of popular winter crops with minimum resource input supplies, apart from providing additional income source by sale of honey.

KVK subject matter specialist (plant protection) P.P Tripathi conducted technical session on scientific beekeeping through power-point presentation.

Bee boxes and other equipment required for scientific of bee-keeping were also displayed during the training.

Subject matter specialist (agronomy) Dr. W.P Devi discussed in detail on the scientific package of important winter crops of the region such as field pea, rapeseed and mustard etc.

The programme was attended by 20 farmers from the East Kameng district.