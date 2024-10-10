HDMT:  Siang edge past Capital Complex 1-0 in boys’ football

Tawang, East Siang, East Kameng, Kra Daadi advance to semis in girls’ football

NAMSAI, 9 Oct: Siang boys’ football team edged past Capital Complex 1-0 and advanced to the semifinal of the 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) here on Wednesday.

The all important goal was netted by Abbas Tasing in the 15th minute.

Namsai and Leparada also advanced to the semifinals of the boys’ football.

Namsai booked their place in the last four, defeating Lohit 2-0. Nissang Das scored the goals in the 19th and 64th minutes for Namsai.

Leparada beat East Siang 3-2 in the third quarterfinal. Kabom Yuro, Tomar Basar and Kenjom Riba scored for the winning team, while Darbom Rukbo and Gemin Megu scored for East Siang.

The fourth quarter-final played between Shi Yomi and West Siang was abandoned due to heavy rain. The match has been scheduled for Thursday. The winning team will face Leparada in the semifinals. The other semifinal will be played between Namsai and Siang.

In the girls’ football, Tawang stormed into the semifinals with a 6-0 victory over Changlang.

Nima Jangmu was the star of the match, scoring four goals (2nd, 39th, 43rd, 68th mins), while Sangey Wangmu and Dechin Yangton scored a goal each in the 26th and 65th minutes, respectively.

East Siang also secured a semifinal spot, defeating Kamle 4-1.

Shilpi Miuli scored a brace in the 10th and 24th minutes, while Nung Taye and Niter Ori added one each.

Kabak Yaluk scored the consolation goal for Kamle in the 53rd minute.

East Kameng beat Lohit 2-0 with goals from Charchang Rangro and Maryam Langdo in the 28th and 57th minutes.

Kra Daadi beat Capital Complex 4-1 (5-2) in a penalty shoot out.

The match went to tie-breakers after both the teams were tied 1-1 after the end of the regulation time.

Tawang will face East Siang, while East Kameng will take on Kra Daadi in the semifinals.

In girls’ volleyball, Lower Siang, Kra Daadi, Papum Pare, Shi Yomi, Namsai, Longding, Kurung Kumey and West Siang reached the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In boys’ volleyball, Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lohit, Shi Yomi, Namsai, West Siang, Lower Siang and Papum Pare advanced to the quarterfinals.

Thursday’s match schedules:

Volleyball (girls) quarter-finals: Lower Siang vs Kra Daadi (8 am), Papum Pare vs Shi Yomi (9 am), Namsai vs Longding (2 pm), Kurung Kumey vs West Siang (3 pm)

Volleyball (boys) quarter-finals: Upper Subansiri vs Kamle (8 am), Lohit vs Shi Yomi (9 am), Namsai vs West Siang (2 pm), Lower Siang vs Papum Pare (3 pm).