Choke drugs supply to eliminate addiction

Monday Musing

[ M Doley ]

The problem of drug abuse in Arunachal has reached an alarming level. Reports of police apprehending drug addicts and peddlers every other day speak volumes about the gravity of the situation. The most peddled drugs are heroin, opium, brown sugar, cannabis, and various other psychotropic substances.

Unemployment, poverty, curiosity, peer pressure, and lack of awareness about the consequences of consuming drugs are the factors contributing to the rise in drug addiction among the youths of the state.

The consequences of substance abuse are far-reaching. It leads to serious health conditions, tears families apart and distorts the fabric of the society. It also leads to petty offences, as well as heinous crimes and accidents, and causes death by overdose, aggravating the situation further.

According to a survey conducted by the social justice & empowerment ministry in 2019, around 22.18 per cent of the people in Arunachal use opioids. The survey revealed that 75 per cent of the people who wanted to quit drugs reported not receiving any help or treatment, ever. Around 8.65 per cent of children in the age group of 10 to 17 years used inhalants, the survey report said.

Five years ago, there were around 8,500 injectable drug users in the state. The number is increasing every year. The surge in the use of injected drugs has led to a rise in HIV cases in Arunachal.

A total of 902 new HIV positive cases were recorded in the state from April 2023 to March 2024. Of them, 737 people have contracted the virus through infected needles or syringes.

There is an urgent need to conduct a comprehensive survey to assess the gravity of the situation and devise plans accordingly to deal with the situation.

As per the Narcotics Control Bureau, Arunachal is ranked among the top four states in the country for psychoactive substance abuse.

While there is no single way to prevent drug addiction, greater awareness and strengthened support systems can mitigate the risks.

The people must cooperate with the government and the law enforcing authorities in fighting the menace. There is a need to implement rigorous campaigns to create awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse. There should be professional counsellors for the vulnerable groups in the schools and colleges to make them understand the risks of drug use.

Cooperation with the neighbouring state of Assam, along with enhanced surveillance at check gates can go a long way in tackling drug inflow, thereby saving the youths from the clutches of drugs.

Once the supply routes are choked, drug addiction will diminish to a great extent.