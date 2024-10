ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: Shaja Dususow from Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as coach at the North East United FC (NEUFC) Youth Academy.

Dususow holds an AFC C diploma in football coaching and was formerly associated with the Keyi Panyor FC as its head coach. He hails from West Kameng district.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association congratulated Dususow on his appointment and extended best wishes to him on his future endeavours.