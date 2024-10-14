Unidentified male body found

ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: The body of an unidentified male was found in Sonajuli, under the Banderdewa police station (PS), on 12 October.

The office of the Naharlagun SP has issued a notice, seeking information regarding the identity of the deceased.

The body is of a male, aged about 60 years, fair complexioned, five feet tall, and of non-APST ethnicity. He was wearing a green-and-white checked full-sleeved shirt and black half pants, the police informed.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the Banderdewa PS under Section 194 BNSS. Inquest was conducted, and the body now lies in the RK Mission Hospital morgue for 72 hours for identification.

The police have requested anyone with any information regarding the deceased’s identity to contact the Banderdewa PS.

The Banderdewa PS officer-in-charge can be reached at 9436042190, and the police control room can be reached at 6909936142.