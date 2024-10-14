Naharlagun police bust cybercrime, arrest two

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Oct: The Naharlagun police busted a cybercrime involving the creation and circulation of a fake pornographic video featuring a local girl’s photo in a sexual act.

The video was initially shared on the Telegram app under the name ‘Arunachal Girl’s VIP’, where it was made available to individuals in exchange for payment.

After discovering that her image was being used in a pornographic video circulated on various social media platforms, the girl, currently studying in Guwahati (Assam), lodged a complaint at the Naharlagun police station, acting on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the law.

An investigation was launched by a team of officers comprising Inspector K Dev, Naharlagun PS OC SI Niri Rama and SI Vivek Linggi, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang and SP Mihin Gambo, to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

Using technical and conventional investigative methods, the team identified the masterminds behind the cybercrime. The main accused has been identified as Tai Tacha (22), who created a fake pornographic video using the image of the complainant and circulated it in exchange for money, using the QR code of one Hillang John (24) to receive payment.

Both are college students from Arunachal Pradesh. The police team tracked down their locations and arrested them from Naharlagun on 11 October.

Tacha had created a fake Telegram account using a local name, through which he shared the manipulated pornographic video with individuals who made payments via the QR code linked to John’s account. The images used in the video were collected from the victim’s Instagram account, which were then digitally altered to create the obscene footage.

Both accused were produced before the JMFC, Yupia and have been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

The devices used to create the fake accounts and distribute the video have been seized as evidence for further examination.