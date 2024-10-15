Eco-tourism-cum-Angling Festival 3.0 concludes

DARAK, 14 Oct: The two-day Ecotourism-cum-Angling Festival 3.0 concluded here in West Siang district on Sunday.

The sole objective of the event was to create awareness among the people about the importance of maintaining ecological balance of the region, thereby contributing to the fight against global warming.

However, bad weather played spoilsport in this year’s angling competition as only 37 anglers participated in it. In the previous year, 215 anglers from across the country and abroad had participated in it, the event’s organising secretary Romjir Raksap said.

He acknowledged the support of the people of Darak in conducting the event smoothly.

There is a substantial number of the endangered golden mahseer in the Sibu and Siik rivers in Darak.

The event had been inaugurated by Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen on 12 October.

The MLA, who sponsored the event, said that he would approach the government to make it one of the calendar events of the state government.

He appealed to the people to refrain from using explosives and untraditional ways of fishing in the region in order to preserve the fishes and attract anglers from all over the world in the next edition of the festival.

Lodu Ao Welfare Society president Lava Potom and organising chairman Nyakar Raksap also spoke and lauded Jilen’s efforts to preserve the environment and promote rural tourism within his constituency.

The inaugural programme was attended by West Siang DC Mamu Hage, Assistant Commissioner Prince Kumar, KKWS president Bajap Jilen and general secretary Kali Bogo.

The event was organised under the aegis of the Lodu Ao Welfare Society, in collaboration with the Young Mission Adventure Club. (DIPRO)